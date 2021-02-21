Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $49.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,282,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

