Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI)

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €9.50 ($11.18) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.36 ($11.01).

ETR:ENI opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.89. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €13.05 ($15.36).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

