Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.36.

RY opened at C$109.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.15. The company has a market cap of C$156.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$110.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

