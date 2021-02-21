RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Raised to $3.50

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

