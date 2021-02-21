RPT Realty (RPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

