Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.66

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.66 and traded as high as C$25.19. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$24.78, with a volume of 407,218 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.74%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,200,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $439,769.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.