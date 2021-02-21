Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.66

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.66 and traded as high as C$25.19. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$24.78, with a volume of 407,218 shares traded.

RUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.74%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $439,769 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

