Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 30,441 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $212.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average is $192.43. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

