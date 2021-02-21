Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.72 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of American Campus Communities worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

