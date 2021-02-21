Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.55 Million Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $33,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,724 shares of company stock worth $15,656,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of BLFS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

