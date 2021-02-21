Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.46 Million Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 6.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $645.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

