Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Cerner worth $30,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Cerner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 207,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

