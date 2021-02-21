Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,947 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $29,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 20.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PVH by 16.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH opened at $93.98 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

