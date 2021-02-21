Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 426,726 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in IQVIA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

