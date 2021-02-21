S.Finance Price Up 93.6% Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 93.6% against the dollar. One S.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $103,793.40 and $3.33 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00514030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00076757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00388708 BTC.

S.Finance Token Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

S.Finance Token Trading

S.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.