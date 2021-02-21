Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of SAPMF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

