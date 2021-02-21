Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of SAPMF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

