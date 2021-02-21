Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33). Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) shares last traded at GBX 24.18 ($0.32), with a volume of 3,107,345 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Cliff Holloway acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57). Also, insider Martin Diggle sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

The stock has a market cap of £199.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.20.

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

