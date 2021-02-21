Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

