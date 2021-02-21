Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.