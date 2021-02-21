Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 684,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after buying an additional 104,384 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.37 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.