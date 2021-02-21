Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Resource Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

