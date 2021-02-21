Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

Shares of SWM opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

