Scotiabank Increases Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$37.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

HCG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

HCG stock opened at C$31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.54. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$32.65.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

