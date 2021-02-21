Scotiabank Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to $15.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.82 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

