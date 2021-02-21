Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lessened its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 0.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.