Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.21 Million

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post sales of $344.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.50 million and the lowest is $334.50 million. Seagen posted sales of $234.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.75. 1,140,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,205. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

