Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

NYSE:GOL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

