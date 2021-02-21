Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $10,101,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $123.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,204,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

