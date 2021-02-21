Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,749 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

NRZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 3,059,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

