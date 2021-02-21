Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. 5,375,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

