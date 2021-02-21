Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. 71,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

