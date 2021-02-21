Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,765 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,062,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

