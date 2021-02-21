Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 238,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,175. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

