Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,449 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.59% of Nevro worth $35,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

NYSE NVRO opened at $174.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

