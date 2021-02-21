Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Xylem by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Xylem by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE:XYL opened at $99.74 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

