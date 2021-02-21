Sei Investments Co. Has $30.97 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

