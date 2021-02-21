Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,979 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sony were worth $38,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sony by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

SNE stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

