Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $36,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 207,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moody’s by 34.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,514,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody’s stock opened at $280.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

