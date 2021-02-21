Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Medical by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMEH opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

