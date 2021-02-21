Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

