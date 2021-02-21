Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.88 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

