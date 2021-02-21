Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Green Dot by 420.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

