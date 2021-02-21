Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $303,000 in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $25.50.

Issuer Direct Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

