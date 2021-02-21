Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $45.76 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

