Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3,528.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 149,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,660 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

