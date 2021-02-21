Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $68.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

