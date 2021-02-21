SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,350,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $190.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $190.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,725 shares of company stock worth $19,667,941. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

