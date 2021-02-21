SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.