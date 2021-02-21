SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.69 Million in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,201 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

